US records first case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The new coronavirus, which originated in China recently, has found its way to the United States, according to health officials.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed the development in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

It said the virus had been diagnosed in a traveler, who arrived in Washington on January 15 from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it broke out in December.

At least six people have been reported dead from the virus, and almost 300 others infected in China.

“The patient sought care at a medical facility in the state of Washington, where the patient was treated for the illness.

READ ALSO:WHO expects further spread of new coronavirus in China

“Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, healthcare professionals suspected this new coronavirus.

“A clinical specimen was collected and sent to CDC overnight, where laboratory testing yesterday confirmed the diagnosis via CDC’s Real-time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test,’’ it said.

Originally thought to be spreading from animals to humans, there are growing indications that limited person-to-person spread is happening, according to the CDC.

“How easily the virus spreads between humans is unclear at the moment,” the Centers added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: