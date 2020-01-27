US Consulate backs TedPrime on traning of Ogun female students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

As part of efforts at promoting a healthier and more educated population, human capital development and skills for the next generation in Ogun state and Nigeria, the United States of America Consulate , Lagos in partnership with TedPrime Hub, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) would be training high school girls and female teachers on STEM.

The project tagged “STEM HER Initiative” which is designed to close the gender gap and provide new skills for the future, career and academic prospects would feature 100 students and 20 teachers in STEM in 10 schools in Ogun State between January and March 2020.

Speaking at the unveiling session of the event, the Project Representative, Teaching Excellence and Achievement Alumnus and Co-Founder of TedPrime Hub Olalekan Adeeko said: ” the time has come for the world to shift pragmatic attention to education and development of girls and women to make them more relevant in sectors that are of high demands as artificially intelligent and data driven workforce in few years to come and Ogun state being strategic in the annals of national development is setting the pace.

The successes recorded during the time this project was implemented with Edo State Government in 2018 was an indication that we are on course on gender education and empowerment.”

