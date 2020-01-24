US confirms second case of coronavirus in Chicago

Kindly Share This Story:

The second US case of deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago, Illinois as dozens get tested across the country, including New York, health officials say

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the patient is a 60-year-old woman who traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, in late December.

She arrived at O’Hare International Airport on January 13 – meaning it has been 11 days since she returned to the US – but did not begin experiencing symptoms until several days later.

Health officials say the woman appears to be well and in stable condition. She is in isolation, but it is unclear which hospital she is at.

The CDC said the woman did not have any travel companions and that her contacts since developing symptoms are believed to be limited to people in her household, who will also be monitored.

It comes as health officials reveal they are testing 63 people in 22 states including four people who were under isolation in New York State.

Governor Andrew Curomo said one test has already come back negative and the other three are still pending results.

Doctors also announced that another 43 people came into contact with the first confirmed US patient, who is being quarantined in Washington state

So far, 923 people have fallen ill since December, mostly in China. As of Friday, 26 people have died.

Among the two people being tested are two students, one from Texas A&M University and another from Tennessee Tech University.

READ ALSO: Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand

For the Texas student, Brazos County Health District officials said the male student had ‘mild’ symptoms that resembled the coronavirus.

Results of tests will be announced to the public if the patient tests positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the patient is currently being kept isolated at home and that it is safe for student to attend classes.

‘This patient did travel to the area of concern in China within the last 14 days and thankfully had mild upper respiratory symptoms, and he was improving,’ said Dr Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Department.

‘I believe the time the patient presented at the emergency department, it was more out of concern,’ said Dr. Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Health said they decided to test the student because had ‘very mild symptoms’ and had a recent concerning travel history that met the criteria for testing.

No results have been confirmed and the student is being kept in isolation.

Los Angeles International Airport was also on high alert after a passenger who arrived on Wednesday was sent to hospital after he or she appeared to be ill.

The unnamed passenger arrived on an American Airlines flight from Mexico City around 7pm, reported CBS Los Angeles.

However, it remains unclear if the passenger is from Mexico City, or if they originated from another city.

Several people in California, particularly in Alameda County and the Bay Area, are also being examined to see if they have the virus that resembles SARS.

Daily Mail

Kindly Share This Story: