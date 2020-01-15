US based medical doctor, Maduka adorns Attention Magazine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The 15th New Year’s Impression Edition of Africa’s leading print publication, “Attention Magazine” has adorned on its cover page, the famous US based Medical Doctor and Billionaire Philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka.

This edition will be spotlighting and revealing some of the major achievements, impact projects, philanthropy, prospects and political ambition of Dr. Godwin Maduka.

The New year edition which was released today is focused on key national issues that cuts across politics, lifestyle, philanthropy, events and other focus areas of national and global development.

Speaking on release of the magazine, the Editor-in-Chief, Amb. Alex Nwankwo stated that the editorial team had carefully developed this edition to keep readers informed, educated and entertained with its iconic contents, exclusive interviews, articles and compelling news stories.

Amb. Alex also noted that the 2020 New year Impression Edition has been designed to promote the significant impacts of outstanding personalities, Institutions, groups and initiatives within Nigeria and across the world. He bragged about the myriad of network distribution which gives it a very significant visibility across Nigeria and Africa.

Alexreports as the publisher is known, also noted that the new year edition is sure to be blast, as over 1million copies will be produced and distributed across High Commissions, Embassies, Airports, Airlines In- Flight, State Liaison Offices, premium Hotels, Eateries, Gardens, Churches/Mosques, in Benin Republic, Ghana, Dubai, Canada, Chicago, Las Vegas, Texas, Nigeria, just to mention of a few.

“Over the years, Attention Magazine has continued to make significant impact in the print industry across Africa, Europe and America. Despite its few years of publishing, the magazine has profiled several renowned and reputable personalities in areas of national and global interest,” says Amb. Nwankwo.

