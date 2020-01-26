Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

In recognition of of his personality, attributes and outstanding academic achievements, the Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, in collaboration with Mbaise Development Union, MDU, Nsukka branch has concluded arrangements for the Prof. Donatus Ibeakwadalam Nwoga Biennial Memorial Lecture.

The lecture series according to a document signed by the Dean of Faculty of Arts, UNN, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, President of MDU, and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Chief O.J Ohaegbulam, and Prof. Nnadozie Inyama, respectively, would provoke debate on significant academic and social issues and encourage dialogue in difficult subjects in order to address contemporary social challenges.

Okoro, while giving more insights on the lecture series, weekend, at UNN, noted that it would not only keep alive the contributions of Nwoga, who he described as an erudite scholar in his discipline, but also create a platform to engage in rigorous and robust conversations on significant academic and social issues in order to address both historical and present issues facing humanity.

He further said that the late Nwoga, a retired professor of African and Contemporary Literatures, joined the services of UNN, between 1962-1991 and was a strong pillar in the Faculty of Arts where he left strong intellectual record as an astute administrator and academic prize winner.

“The 14th Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba approved the request on MDU, Nsukka, to establish a Biennial Lecture Series to memorialize Late Prof. Donatus Ibeakwadalam Nwoga.

” His time at UNN was a period of enviable record of pioneering achievements, so monumental and so complete as to make mockery of the brevity of his life on earth. He was a strong pillar in the Faculty of Arts where he left a strong intellectual record as an astute administrator and academic prize winner.

He was twice Head of Department of English and Literary Studies, and twice Dean of the Faculty of Arts. Also, he was Director of Institute of African Studies… He was of course, a distinguished statutory member of UNN Senate, and also a one-time member of the University of Nigeria Governing Council, ” Okoro’s statement read in parts.

Nwoga’s 1st Biennial Memorial Lecture Series holds 12th February, 2020 at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN.

