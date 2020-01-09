Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

An undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Tombari Akata, has won the December 2019 edition of the Help the Hardworker Project of Princewill Trust Foundation.

Speaking while presenting the cash price of N100,000 to the beneficiary at the school premises, the founder and sponsor of the foundation, Prince Tonye Princewill said the gesture would be his little monthly contribution of giving back to the society while encouraging the hard workers in it.

Princewill who was represented by a retired customary court judge and a Deputy Governorship aspirant in the 2015 elections, Barr. Ken Saronwiyo said the presentation is testimony that the NGO would always live up to its own expectations and set goals in order to better the lives of the citizenry.

According to him, as an organization that believes in helping responsible members of the society, Princewills Trust will continue to maintain this important cause, pointing out that the foundation is here to fulfill its objectives and promises for the month of December 2019.

He encouraged hardworking people everywhere to develop an interest and compete as it is a way of changing lives and putting smiles on the faces of people in society. He congratulated the winner for his efforts and enjoined him to spread the good news to others as the foundation will continue to keep its promises.

Also speaking, the mother of the beneficiary, Mrs. Anthonia Akata expressed delight at the gesture saying she never expected it was real, even when her son told her about the event, adding that she is now convinced that the activities of Princewill Trust change live.

On his part, the beneficiary and winner of the December 2019 Help The Hardworker Project”

Mr. Tombari Victor Akata said the scheme is an opportunity for one to engage even after classes as an entrepreneur and thanked all those who voted for him to emerge the winner.

He called on all those who were not so lucky and others to keep trying as the programme is clearly real and could boost business prospects in addition to a certificate after graduation.

Akata is the third to have won the ₦100,000 cash prize. Previous winners were a shoemaker and a bicycle repairer.

