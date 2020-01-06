Umahi still a bonafide member of PDP – Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Dennis Agbo – Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, is plotting a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as mischievous and self-serving.

The governor had reportedly told some media organizations that he belongs to both parties.

But the Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State,Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in a statement issued on Monday, dismissed the claim, saying Umahi is still a bonafide member of the party.

He said the governor does not involve himself in anti-party activities.

He said: “The story is a blatant falsehood aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor and as well derailing him from his focus.”

Nwebonyi said Umahi is focused on developing Ebonyi State and completing the numerous gigantic projects the government is handling.

“It is mischievous to twist comments made by the leader in order to curry favour and deceive the general public.

“The governor has severally admonished politicians to be 100 percent dedicated to whichever political party they belonged to. He had said that if he is in APC, he would be 100 percent there and not playing double standard or jumping here and there every time.

“There is however no way he could turn back to say that he is in APC when he advises PDP members not to romance with the APC. He has severally threatened severe consequences for those who are caught in anti-party activities. Such a person cannot turn overnight to do that what he cautions others against.”

