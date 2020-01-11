Umahi commences payment of N30, 000 minimum wage to workers in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend commenced the payment of the national minimum wage to civil servants and across the 13 council areas of the state.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, added that the payment of the minimum wage was in consonance with the agreement reached by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the state government.

According to him, the payment of the minimum wage to workers was in line with the Governor’s promise of improving the welfare and standard of living of workers at all levels.

The Commissioner further noted that apart from the payment of the national minimum wage which commenced today (yesterday), all public office holders have so far received their salaries.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the general public of the payment of minimum wage by the state government. The government has again kept its promise of paying minimum wage in the country. The first to pay in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

“He has not reneged in his responsibility. The government negotiated with NLC and consensus was reached. He has paid the 13 LGA and state workers. In addition to the 13th-month, he paid the minimum wage. He has the welfare of workers at heart. It will spur them to work better. He is taking the lead.”

Orji also added that the state government has begun the enumeration of all unemployed Ebonyi citizens in order to make them self reliant.

Vanguard

