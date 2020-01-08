Breaking News
Translate

UK’s Johnson: 2015 deal still best way of stopping Iranian nuclear weapon

On 3:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
UK’s Johnson: 2015 deal still best way of stopping Iranian nuclear weapon
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Britain believes the Iranian nuclear deal remains the best way to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Iran said it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.

“It is our view that the JCPOA remains the best way of preventing nuclear proliferation in Iran, the best way of encouraging the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon,” Johnson told parliament.

READ ALSO: US and Iran: Philippines deploys 2 battalions to Mideast to help repatriate Filipinos

“We think that after this crisis has abated, which of course we sincerely hope it will, that way forward will remain.

“It is a shell that has currently been voided but it remains a shell into which we can put substance again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!