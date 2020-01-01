Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Five development-focused women entrepreneurs that won UK-Nigeria Tech Hub competition will be leaving for United Kingdom for African Investment Summit, this month.

The winners emerged from the 10 finalists at a keenly contested pitch programme in Lagos recently.

The winning tech women include: an EduFinTech company, ScholarX by Damilola Emuze; a credit inclusion company, Schecluded by Ifeoma Uddoh; shulttler platform, Shuttlers Mobility by Damilola Olokesusi; a health tech, Mobihealth, by Dr. Funmi Adewara and FinTech Company, Limestart by Keturah Ovio.

Country Director, UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Honey Ogundeyi, said the summit where the winners will be leaving for will also bring 15 other most ambitious development-focused women entrepreneurs where they will gain access to world-class mentoring, have time with UK investors and expert training to help scale their company..

Ogundeyi said: “Our programme aims to support gender inclusive economic growth with a specific focus on empowering women with the skills and connections to overcome the existing digital gender gap.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Nigeria, Harriet Thompson, in her keynote address, said UK has noticed that information and communication technology, ICT sector accounts to 11 percent to Nigerian Gross Domestic Product, GDP in 2018 and it is the fastest growing part of Nigerian economy.

Thompson said: “The UK is an incredible partner. We generate more billion dollar tech businesses than any other continent. We have a network of regional tech clusters which reflect the dynamic and growing industry across the whole of the UK.

UK is uniquely placed to spearhead the digital transformational society. We want to be Nigerian partner choice sector.

“The winners of today’s competition are a milestone of a longer journey to create a best business environment and find the best business partners.”

