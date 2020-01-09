UHC: Lagos inaugurates traditional medicine research committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

AS part of its commitment to integrate Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine practice into health care delivery in the State, the Lagos State government has inaugurated a 27-member Traditional Medicine Research Committee.

At the commissioning on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi explained that the Committee aligns with the World Health Organisation’s strategy for the need for the integration of traditional medicine into the health care delivery system worldwide.

He said the Committee is geared towards promoting research and development efforts in traditional medicine which is challenged by the need for scientific explanations for the administration and efficacy of herbal products in the management of human health challenges.

“From the composition of this research group, I am assured that Lagos State will be the first to start offering scientific explanations for the use of herbal medicine in the management of human health challenges”, he said.

He noted that the administration had increased funding of traditional medicine as evident in the increase in appropriation to the Board of Traditional Medicine.

“We want to assure citizens that there will be noticeable improvements in statutory regulation functions of the Board in areas of monitoring, compliance and enforcement activities as well as research and development programmes”, he said.

He noted that the Governor would soon inaugurate the Board of Traditional Medicine which will help galvanise activities of traditional medicine practice in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Director, Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry, Dr. Moyosore Adejuwon, said the Committee would help in opening numerous opportunities in research in the field of traditional, complementary and alternative medicine and will attract international and global interests in addressing challenges confronting the practice.

“Today’s inauguration is the first of its kind in the country and I am convinced that it will open numerous opportunities in research in the field of Traditional, Complementary and alternative medicine.”

Adejumo stated further that the array of professionals of the research team assembled from various field of medicine; Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Botany as well as civil society organizations amongst others demonstrates the commitment of the State government towards developing pragmatic solutions towards problems associated with traditional, complementary and alternative medicine in Lagos State.

Responding on behalf of other members of the Committee, a member who is a professor of Pharmacognosy at the University of Lagos, Prof. Olukemi Odukoya commended the Lagos State government for blazing the trail in traditional medicine practice and going a step further to integrate traditional, complementary and alternative medicine into the health care delivery system.

vanguard

