Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, handed over five newly procured Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) fire fighting trucks to the state fire service, for the five newly constructed fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state, to enhance their efficiency and effective response to emergencies.

The strategic event, also witnessed the passing-out parade of 62 men and officers of the state fire service, who were recruited and trained by the state government.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the colourful event by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and property in the state, adding that the state government will continue to intervene and collaborate with the fire fighting body in this regard, especially during this dry season.

The governor noted that such collaboration/precautionary measures his administration adopted before the dry season, aborted the fire incident at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, commending the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa and his men for their doggedness, professionalism and diligent service to the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who confirmed to newsmen that the state government has handed over the five fire fighting trucks to the state fire service, stressed that the commitment of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration to the safety and wellbeing of the people of the state is sacrosanct, as has been demonstrated in so many ways.

The State Chief Fire Officer, in his address, expressed delight that he is on the saddle “at this time Enugu State Fire Service has been transformed from a moribund department to an effective, efficient, vibrant and responsive department through the unwavering support of the present administration led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

According to him, “Enugu State Fire Service has seen massive improvement through this administration of which some of the areas include, building and furnishing of five new ultra modern fire stations across the three senatorial zones of the state, increased hazard allowance for fire service personnel from N200 to N5000, which is among the highest in the country, provision of fire fighter suits and service uniforms for all the staff regularly, provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other fire fighting aids for protection and safety of the state fire fighters.

“Constant supply and availability of chemicals used for fighting all types of fires, promoting our drive in creating public awareness on fire safety and prevention, recruitment of 11 drivers in 2016 and 51able bodied men into the job in 2019, capacity building through personnel training including international trainings and procurement of fire appliances and equipment vehicles, including the five new fire fighting trucks, which will be handed over to us today”.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya (7th left), Permanant Secretary, State Ministry of Rural Development, Mr. Chuka Ezike (6th left), State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa (7th right) and men and officers of the state fire service, during the passing out parade of the 2009-2019 squads and handing over of five newly procured fire fighting trucks to the agency by the state government, held at the the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.

Vanguard

