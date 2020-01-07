Ugwuanyi grants autonomy to Enugu community after 61 years

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Akaibite-Agu Community in Ugbene-Ajima, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have hailed Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for granting autonomy to the community after 61 years of agitation.

Speaking at his coronation on Tuesday as the maiden Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe Romanus Eze, thanked the governor for the gesture.

Eze conveyed the community’s gratitude to Ugwuanyi for bringing respite to the people after what they considered to be the most protracted quest for autonomy in the history of the state.

He said that the community started the agitation for autonomy in 1951.

He said: “It is on record that Akaibite-Agu is the oldest community in the history of the state seeking autonomy since 1951.

“Then, following the appointment of one of our illustrious sons, Chief Fidelis Ani, as Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, he boldly took the matter to the governor, who listened to him and gave approval to his request.

“Certainly, this kind gesture of the governor will forever remain indelible in our hearts.”

Also, the President-General of the community, Chief Ignatius Onunze, said that the community was happy with Ugwuanyi and Ani for the massive infrastructure development in the area since Ugwuanyi became governor.

Onunze listed the approval of Eziana\Ugbene-Ajima Road, provision of modern boreholes, political appointments and employment opportunities for the people as some of the achievements of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event included the conferment of the title of Ebube-Agu 1 of Akaibite Kingdom on Ani.

Responding, Ani, who is the immediate past chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, thanked the people for the honour given to him.

He said, “I feel bold to say that Ugwuanyi’s love, not only for me but the entire Akaibite-Agu community, is such that I proclaim him the voice of the voiceless and a great father of our noble community.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful event was well attended by a cross-section of traditional rulers in the state, women and youth groups, different dance troupes and masquerades.

[NAN]

