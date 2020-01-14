Breaking News
Ugwuanyi forwards nominees of ENSIEC membership to State Assembly for confirmation

…Appoints Surv. Oloto as  Member 2, ENSUBEB

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has forwarded names of four (4) nominees to the State House of Assembly for consideration and possible confirmation for appointment as members of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

In a forwarding letter to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the nominees are Udeh Solomon Ifechukwu, Dr. Bernardine Chinyere Ezugwu, Hon. Theresa Ngozi Egbo and Chinenyenwa Anthonia Ogbu.

The State government expressed optimism that the request will receive expeditious consideration by the Honourable House of Assembly.

Similarly, Gov. Ugwuanyi appointed Surv. Oloto Juliet Nkem as Member 2, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB).

The political appointments, according to a statement by the SSG, take effect from January 13, 2020.

Surv. Oloto, until her new appointment, was a part-time of member of the board.

