UFC: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal get into altercation

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal might face off later this year, but the two welterweights nearly threw down ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend.

During a media day for Sunday’s big game in Miami, the reigning welterweight champion nearly came face to face with “Gamebred” while both fighters were in the middle of interviews.

Usman shouted at Masvidal as representatives from the UFC were standing between the fighters, holding them back so an actual fight didn’t break out on media row.

“Do something!” Usman shouted. “That’s all I hear you talking. Do something! You come up talking. Do something!”

Flanked by his manager Abraham Kawa, Masvidal came back at Usman, who was standing a few feet away from him.

“You got a cast on, b*tch,” Masvidal said in return. “I ain’t going to take advantage of you like that.

“You got a cast on b*tch. You lucky. That’s the only reason nothing’s happening.

”The rivalry between Usman and Masvidal has grown more intense in recent weeks; all signs point towards the fighters facing off later this year. After the run-in, Usman taunted Masvidal online.

Usman is currently recovering from an injured left hand suffered in his TKO win over Colby Covington. His manager Ali Abdelaziz has told MMA Fighting that the champ could be ready to compete again as early as March or April if the UFC needs him.

As for Masvidal, he last competed in November 2019, when he defeated Nate Diaz to become the first-ever “BMF” champion. He’s been pushing for a fight with Conor McGregor, but that could be put on hold now that his rivalry with Usman seems ready to erupt.

Source: MMA fighting

Vanguard News

