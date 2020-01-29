UDP governorship candidate empowers Enugu football talents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Pastor Donatus Ozoemena, Governorship Candidate of United Democratic Party, UDP, for Enugu State in 2019 General Elections, on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to uplift talented youth footballers in Enugu State.

He said that the championship, which is also christened; “De Governor’s Cup 2019/2020 Football Tournament’’, was a means of him reaching out and drawing youths in the council out of poverty by bringing their talents to international limelight.

Ozoemena who made this known during the grand finale of his maiden Awgu Youths Football League Championship held at Onoli Central Field, Awgu, noted that the empowerment package included sponsorship for the best player of the tournament as well as other budding talents discovered in the championship.

Ozoemena, who did not disclosed the cash award given to the participating clubs, exceptional coach, teams and players, noted that his real aim was to hunt for talents to give them life-changing empowerment.

“I intend to use my foreign contacts to ensure talented footballers in Awgu council ply their soccer trade in big clubs internationally.

“I will use my contacts as a United States-based pastor to create linkups for these dazzling football talents to go and try their luck at local and foreign soccer clubs and pursue fruitful soccer career,’’ he assured.

He, however, congratulated the participating teams, winners of various prizes, the officiating team and everyone that contributed to the success of the championship.

In the grand finale of the championship, Amokwe FC lifted the trophy after beating their counterpart, Onoli FC 6-0 in the final match; while in the third position went to Uhuagu FC that trounced Ezioha-Ogboli FC 5 -0.

Okeke Vincent of Onoli FC, emerged the overall Best Player of the championship; the highest goal scorer award went to Ernest Oyo, who got the Golden Boot; while John Imoh was declared the best goalkeeper and handed the Golden Glove.

Speaking after lifting the trophy on behalf of his team, captain of Amokwe FC, Emeka Chukwuemeka, thanked Ozoemena for introducing the Awgu Youths Football League championship, which had helped to bring youths together in the council.

He noted that there were a lot of untapped sporting talents in the council area and across Enugu State but regretted that due to lack of the right contact, it had always been difficult for the people to break even.

The Best Player in the championship, Okeke Vincent, said; “The whole thing is still like a dream to me. When this dream finally comes true, I would put in my all in order to make the Pastor and my people proud’’.

In an address, Coordinator of the championship, Onyeka Okafor, disclosed that preparations for the next edition of the championship would soon commence and assured that the sponsor had promised to upgrade it.

Okafor explained that the league commenced on Jan. 25, with 12 registered teams, adding that the quality of play and officiating in the championship was the best ever in Awgu council area.

The championship attracted several dignitaries and football fans, which included traditional rulers, businessmen and political appointees from the council area.

