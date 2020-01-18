Uche Nwosu meets Uzodinma to solidify support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, on Saturday met with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma.

Vanguard gathered on Saturday in Owerri, that the meeting was to solidify his (Nwosu) support for Uzodinma.

Joining Nwosu, in the meeting to meet Uzodinma, was his core supporters as well as some state lawmakers.

Top among them is the House of Representatives members representing Ideato North and South, Paschal Obi.

Also, the state lawmakers representing Isu and Njaba state, constituencies, Ngozi Obiefule and Uju Onwudiwe.

A source told Vanguard that “The end to the infighting is gradually coming to an end and Imo is gradually becoming one and nobody should divide Imo again.

“Not only that Nwosu has visited Uzodinma, but many people across political parties have also visited the governor, forget the noise they are making. The most important thing now is moving the state forward and that is the spirit.

“We cannot have two governors in Imo. Let us join hands together. They have met and discuss the way forward and the only interest there is for Imo state to be better and nothing more.”

He added: “I believe something good is about to happen in the state and every is advised to join in this train of progress. Soon, we will here th3 details from next week. You will start to see the desired change in the state.”

However, Vanguard was not told whether Uzodinma and Nwosu discussed anything about the change of leadership in the Imo state House of Assembly, the current leadership was led by a lawmaker who decamped from the All Progressives Grand Alliance to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, just to get the speakership position.

