UBA rewards 100 customers with N10m in ‘Bumper Account’ promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded 100 customers in the first monthly draw of the ‘UBA Bumper Account’ promo.

The bank in a statement said that the ‘UBA Bumper Account’, is a hybrid account, targeted at transforming the lives of its customers. “The new account is in line with the bank’s mission of creating superior value for its stakeholders while encouraging saving cultures among Nigerians.

“The account, carefully crafted to improve the lives of the UBA customers, will offer account holders an opportunity to win cash prizes of up to N2 million,” the bank said.

Speaking during the launch and monthly draw which was held at the UBA Head Office, in Lagos on Tuesday, the Group Head, Retail Banking, Jude Anele said, the New ‘UBA Bumper Account’ was created with the customer in mind.

Anele said, “We have in recent times deepened our focus on the most important aspect of our business – the customers we serve. Hence, our huge investment in technology to make banking easier and seamless, even as we introduce new offerings such as this Bumper Account, that will deliver improved value to stakeholders.

He explained that new and existing customers of the bank need to ensure they have a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account to qualify for draws. According to him, current UBA customers are to dial *919*20*1# to migrate to the UBA Bumper Account whilst potential customers should dial *919*20# if interested in opening a UBA Bumper Account.

In the first draw which was held live during the official launch in Lagos today, a total of 100 customers emerged winners as the Bumper to Bumper Crooner, Wande Coal serenaded guests with his famous hit songs to the delight of all present.

“A total of 100 customers emerged winners at the live draws which took place here today, and as you have seen, some of our customers here present were part of the lucky ones who won N100,000 each. From here on, lucky customers will win from N10,000 to N2 million each in the monthly, quarterly and targeted draws,” Anele stated.

He added that a monthly shopping allowance of N100, 000 for a year is also up for grabs. “No fewer than 50 account holders will get a whopping N2 million each across all participating regions. This account is open to both existing and new customers of the bank who save a minimum of N5,000,” Anele noted.

