Two sustain gunshot injury as group attempts to unseat community exco

At least two people allegedly sustained severe injury from gunshot in Afiesere community of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state following an alleged attempt by a group to unseat the existing executive of the community led by its President, Mr. Victor Otumemine.

It was learnt that a group in the community had at the early hours of yesterday went to Affiesere community, announcing that the community executive tenure had expired and a new executive has come on board.

But the allegation was debunked by Mr Francis Onobruchere, who said that nobody shot anybody or planned to unseat the present executive, that they were only demanding the exco to produce the community Constitution, open bank account and other things they asked for.

A source who pleaded anonymity said it was after the group had made such pronouncement that community youths in their hundreds came out to resist the group that the tenure of the existing exco would expire this year, August 2020 and described the agitation as one that could cause community crises if not avoided.

The source said it was after the community youth had resisted the group’s plan to overthrow the present executive that some members of the group brought out guns and shot two people, an indigene, Mr. Anthony Apiloko and a commercial motorcycle rider, who were rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The community PRO, Mr. Precious Orichadere told newsmen on telephone that at about 8am on Saturday, a group was seen with announcing in town that the present exco tenure was over and another has come on board, and this was resisted by the community youths, which led to the group shooting two persons when the group saw that they will be overpowered.

The PRO said, “Having shot the two persons, and fear of reprisal, the group and its leaders escaped leaving their vehicles behind. And all these happened while the community President, Mr. Victor Otumemine, and other executive members, the community youth chairman were in Asaba for two days on invitation by the Delta State Police Commissioner.

“When the President, Mr. Otumemine was briefed on phone on the development, he quickly advised that the two persons shot be taken to hospital and should go to B. Divisional Police Station, Agbarha-Otor and incident the case and which l did and also appealed that l should ensure there is law and order.

One of the leaders who was alleged to have led the group, Mr. Francis Onobruchere on the overthrow and shooting, debunked it, saying no time did anyone plan to unseat the exco, pointing out that the exco has been restless from the day they asked for the community constitution, opening of bank account, five missing transformers and money coming to the community.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Delta State Command, Asaba, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who was contacted on the incident said she has not been able to reach the Agbarha-Otor Divisional Police Officer, DPO for details over the incident.

VANGUARD

