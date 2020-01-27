Two men remanded over alleged unlawful possession of gun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

Two men Sunday Uwali and Nnanna Kalu, who were allegedly found with a locally-made gun, were on Monday remanded to the Nigeria Correctional Service Custodia Centre, by a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of a gun, preferred against them, by the Lagos state government.

The prosecuting counsel Mr. Usman Rilwan, told the court that the duo committed the offense on February 23, 2019.

He said that the incident took place at about 11:30 pm, around Stadium in Surulere area of Lagos.

Rilwan also told the court that the defendants were found in possession of a locally-made gun, which they intentionally wanted to use to rob.

He said, ” The defendants were found to be in unlawful possession of a cut to size locally-made gun, suspected to be for the use of intentional armed robbery”.

According to him, the offense committed is punishment under Sections 299 and 297 (1), of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Justice Iyabo Akinkugbe remanded them in Nigeria Correctional Service Custodia Centre and fixed March 10, 2020, for the commencement of trial.

