Two killed, 12 injured in Gworza mosque bomb explosion ―Sen. Ndume

…Urges FG to strengthen the military, return the withdrawn Chadian forces

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South said that two women on suicide mission detonated bombs in a mosque located in Bulabulum ward in Gworza town within his senatorial district of Borno state

In a statement by Senator Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, the two women slipped into the mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.

Ndume has however called on the federal government to strengthen the military by ensuring that the Chadian forces which were withdrawn recently are returned, just as he urged the Army to redeploy more soldiers to Maiduguri-Damaturu road which has been notorious for Boko Haram and kidnapping in the recent days.

The statement titled “Two Killed in Suicide Bomb Explosion in Gworza Mosque”, read: “Two women on suicide mission detonated bombs early in the morning today (Sunday) in a mosque located in Bulabulum ward in Gworza town within my senatorial district of Borno state.

“According to the account of the Brigade commander in the area, the two women slipped into the mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.

“They detonated the bombs simultaneously living two people dead and 12 others severely injured, with the mosque fully razed to rubble. Because the people were alerted early enough, the casualty was however minimized.

“The Nigerian Army thereafter swung into action, condoning off the mosque and stepping up patrol of the area as well as mounting roadblocks to search motorists to prevent further explosions.

“However, I wish to call on the military to step up security of the area, just as I enjoined the Gworza people to be more vigilant, cooperate with the military and also supply information to them, in order to forestall re-occurrence of the suicide attack.

“I wish to also call on the federal government to strengthen the military by ensuring that the Chadian forces which were withdrawn recently are returned

“It has become necessary for the Army to redeploy more soldiers to Maiduguri-Damaturu road which has been notorious for Boko Haram and kidnapping in recent days.

“That road used to be a saver and it is the only outlet linking Maiduguri to other states in the country.”

