Tuchel deals big blow to Arsenal hopes of landing left-back target

Kindly Share This Story:

Thomas Tuchel says Paris Saint-Germain “need” Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa and confirms the left-back will play at the weekend.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed on Thursday that Arsenal were ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Kurzawa with Raul Sanllehi ‘leading the negotiations’ for the defender.

The France international joined PSG in 2015 from Monaco for €23m but has been used as a rotation option in his time with the French champions.

Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are both injured currently and the Gunners transfer team are looking to bring in some defensive support for Arteta.

Kurzawa is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal could sign him for free – but Ornstein added that they ‘intend to sign him immediately’.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transformation in Arsene Wenger interview

However, Tuchel says that Kurzawa will play against Lorient on Sunday and reckons PSG “need” the defender.

“I haven’t spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter,” Tuchel told reporters.

“Layvin is number two behind [Juan] Bernat in the left-back position. We need him and Layvin will play tomorrow (Sunday) against Lorient.

“He has played well recently.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: