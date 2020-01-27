Trump says U.S., China in close contact on coronavirus outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

The U.S. and China were in close contact regarding the newly identified coronavirus outbreak which has killed at least 81.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, following the coronavirus, which had infected thousands in more than 10 countries across the globe.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch.

“We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Washington is willing to offer any assistance it can, says Trump.

Five cases of the virus in the U.S. have been confirmed so far.

All patients were people who recently travelled to China and they are in isolation.

There are additional suspected cases that are still being tested, though some of the samples have already come back negative.

The Centres for Disease Control is due to hold a briefing later in the day, at 11:30 am (1630 GMT).

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 2,835, Chinese state television said on Monday.

A total of 57 people have recovered and returned home, while the death toll remains at 81, it added.

Vanguard

