Breaking News
Translate

Trump legal team blasts impeachment as ‘lawless,’ ‘constitutionally invalid’

On 5:20 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Donald Trump, Impeachment

President Trump’s legal team denounced the articles of impeachment leveled against him, in an aggressive seven-page response Saturday evening.

“The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president. This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election now just months away,” wrote White House counsel Pat Cipollone and the president’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

ALSO READ: Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

The pair went on to call the articles “constitutionally invalid” and the result of a “lawless process.” The document also strenuously reasserted the president’s longtime contention that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been entirely legitimate.

“President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly confirmed that the call was ‘good’ and ‘normal’ and that there was no quid pro quo and that no one pressured them on anything.”

ALSO READ: McGregor demolishes Cerrone in 40-second return to UFC octagon

The letter from Cipollone and Sekulow was a formal response to the Senate summons to the White House Thursday laying out the charges against him.

“President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation in both Articles of Impeachment,” they wrote.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!