Trippier: For me, Simeone is the best coach in the world

Kieran Trippier has labelled Diego Simeone as the best coach in the world. El Cholo has come under fire recently due to Atletico Madrid’s poor run of form, but the Englishman has backed his boss.

“Is Simeone the best manager in the world now? For me, personally, yes,” Trippier told the BBC”When people actually play for him, they realise how good he is.”Obviously you’ve got some good managers: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Sean Dyche.

You’ve got quality managers out there but he’s certainly up there for sure.”I think everybody knows how good he is, how passionate he is when he is on the touchline and when he’s in training. He’s unbelievable and I’ve got this opportunity to learn from him.

“You always see him with an arm around the young lads. When you see him fired up it gives you a lift and it just shows how passionate he is.”Trippier made the move to Atletico from Tottenham last summer and revealed how much he’s enjoying his time in Spain.

“It’s been amazing,” Trippier said.”My wife and two children are the most important thing to me, and also to make sure we found a place for them and for them to feel settled and they have done, it’s made my life a lot easier.

“My Spanish is coming on. I understand a lot more than I can speak.”I’ve got the right people around me who are helping me and the staff have been fantastic. It’s not going to be like a day to learn it, it’s going to be a process, but I’m excited.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

