Tricycle operator arraigned over alleged theft of 7 bags of rice

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A tricycle operator Nweke Jacob who allegedly burgled a house and stole seven bags of rice and other items worth N5,755,400, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court.

Jacob 28, a resident of 26, Lekki, Scheme ii, Ajah, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and entering, burglary and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the alleged offences on November 29, 2019.

He said that the incident took place at about 4: 30p.m. at Mobil Estate, Alaguntan, Ajah, Lagos.

Osuji said that the defendant broke and entered the house of one Mrs Silverine Ahmed and stole one Blackberry Q10, one HTC desire phone, Samsung Galaxy note edge phone, and 21 pieces of wristwatches.

Other items that were stolen include Gold necklaces, rings, clothes, shoes, bags, clippers, singles, boxers, perfumes, seven bags of rice and international passport with valid visas.

The prosecutor said that all the items that were stolen total N5,755,400, properties of the complainant.

According to him the offend committed by the tricycle operator is punishable under Sections 411, 307 (a), 287 (7) and 307 (c), of the criminal laws of Lagos 2015.

Jacob pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

However, Magistrate Mrs M. O. Ope- Agbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos state government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till January 14, 2020, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

