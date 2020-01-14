Tourists arrested for allegedly defecating in sacred Machu Picchu temple

Kindly Share This Story:

Six tourists were busted in Peru for allegedly defecating in a sacred temple at Machu Picchu, authorities said.

The group was arrested on Sunday after park rangers and police found them inside the Temple of the Sun, which is off-limits to visitors of the Inca citadel, Agence France-Press reported.

“The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage,” Cusco regional police chief Wilbert Leyva said, according to the report.

Leyva said there was a “fracture” found in a piece of stone that had was “broken off a wall and caused a crack in the floor.” Authorities also discovered feces inside the ancient temple, which is around 60 miles from the Andean city of Cusco.

The group included two Brazilians, two Argentinians, one French tourist and another from Chile, the outlet reported.

They face up to four years in prison each if found guilty of vandalizing the Peruvian heritage site.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

