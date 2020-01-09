Tourism driving Imo economy — Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Thursday, said that tourism has remained the driving force behind the economy of Imo state.

The governor spoke in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, when he inaugurated the Imo State Tourism Board at the government House.

He said for that reason that he would give maximum attention to the tourism sector of the state to make the state center of tourism.

He said: “Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, again has disclosed that the future of Imo State is predicated on Tourism and Hospitality.

“This is as he also stated that the state shall henceforth accord priority to allocation of lands for development and economic purpose. Tourism remains the driving force that will boost the economic development of Imo State.

“Imo State has the capacity to take the lead in the tourism sector in the country. We can make a fortune from this sector and rake in N3 billion monthly to our Internal Generated Revenue, IGR, from the tourism sector alone.

“Our vision is to boost tourism in the State, develop an entertainment city and turn Imo State into a tourism destination. We have the potentials, therefore we can achieve it.

“He called on members of the Board to explore the sector and give considerable attention to the abundant human resources and tourism potentials in the state.

“My administration is committed to supporting willing investors particularly those who intend to invest in the tourism sector, by providing land and the enabling environment.

“We are ready to work and support those who have ideas to develop our State. We will continue to utilize our potentials to ensure we make an appreciable impact in developing our dear State in the next two years.

“We believe in the ability of the members of the Board to live up to his charge, he tasked them to strive to make Imo State the number one tourist destination in the country.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Board, Charles Anudo, said: “It is our hope that we shall impact the sector by attracting new investments with a view to creating jobs and actualize the governor’s mandate for the sector.”

“We thank the governor for finding them worthy to undertake the task, assuring that, they will live up to expectations.”

Other members of the board include, Mrs Ngozi Ngoka, DG/Secretary; Prof. ABC Duruaku; Chief CMC Onuoha; Paul Onwuanibe and Chidi Okoro.

