Tottenham sign Lo Celso on permanent deal until 2025 for £27m

Kindly Share This Story:

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis just as Christian Eriksen’s departure to Inter was confirmed.

Spurs have exercised their option to sign Lo Celso after an initial loan following a run of impressive performances from the Argentina international.

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer. ✍️ Gio has signed a contract with the Club until 2025. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020

The 23-year-old turned in a match-winning display as Spurs edged past Norwich before his elegant run from his own half led to Son Heung-min’s strike at Southampton in the FA Cup.

The north London club initially signed Lo Celso on loan in the summer and had the option to either sign him this month for around £27m or wait until the next window, when they would have to fork out an extra £7m.

Tottenham have now confirmed the deal, with Lo Celso’s contract set to run until 2025. Their statement reads: “The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the Club.

“A former player at Rosario Central and Paris Saint-Germain, Giovani has appeared in 20 games for us so far in all competitions and registered two goals, including netting the first FA Cup goal at our new stadium against Middlesbrough earlier this month.”

The news comes after ​Christian Eriksen’s move to ​Inter was made official just moments before on Tuesday afternoon. Lo Celso likely to be offered a regular central role, having previously been shunted out to the wing to accommodate the Denmark international.

The statement added: “The Club can also confirm the departure of Christian Eriksen after agreement was reached with FC Internazionale Milano for the Denmark international’s transfer.

“He made 305 appearances for us following his move from Ajax in August 2013, and scored 69 times.”

ALSO READ: Man United fail in late bid to hijack Leeds move for Augustin

The former Ajax star leaves north London as the most successful of the seven recruits brought in during the summer of 2013, though his six and a half year stint ultimately ended without a trophy despite going close in the League Cup, Premier League, and ​Champions League.

Lo Celso has benefitted from ​Tottenham’s hectic schedule in recent months, featuring in more games having previously been used as a substitute under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, while injuries elsewhere in the squad have also cleared his route into the starting XI.

His first goal for the club came back in November during a 4-0 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade, with his second being the opener in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Tottenham are also expected to make Steven Bergwijn their third permanent signing of the window, with ​reports on Sunday indicating a deal for the Netherlands international was close.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: