Togolese protest against President Faure again in Lagos

Togolese resident in Lagos have continued to protest against what they called injustice and subjugation of the masses by President Faure who recently influenced the amendment of their constitution so that he can run for a fourth term in office.

The Togolese are calling for the end of  persecution of peaceful people. The protests are on now at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Lagos

This is the third time they would be demonstrating in Lagos within 10 months

