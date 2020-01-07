Kindly Share This Story:

1610: Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa & Ganymede

1714: Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill (built years later)

1941: Chinese Kuomintang forces under orders from Chiang Kai-shek open fire on the surrounded Communist New Fourth Army at Maolin, Anhui Province, killing or capturing 7,000 troops

1953: US President Harry Truman announces American development of the hydrogen bomb

1954: Georgetown-IBM experiment, 1st public demonstration of a machine translation system, is held at IBM’s head office in New York

1999: President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial begins in the US Senate after the House voted to impeach him for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky

1985 Actress-singer Janet Jackson (18) divorces fellow R&B singer James DeBarge (21) only 4 months after getting married

1964: Popular American actor Nicolas Cage was born

1955: Marian Anderson becomes the 1st African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera

1935: French Foreign minister Pierre Laval and Benito Mussolini sign the Franco-Italian Agreement

1955: 20-year-old future world heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson scores a 5th-round TKO of Willie Troy in a non-title super middleweight bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden

1959: US recognizes Fidel Castro’s Cuban government

1991: Saddam Hussein prepares his troops for what he says will be a long violent war against the US

1998: Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal blocks 3 shots in a 114-102 win over Milwaukee to bring his career total to 1,002

2013: FIFA Ballon d’Or: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wins award for a record 4th consecutive year; US forward Abby Wambach wins women’s award

2015: Terrorist attack on the offices of satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris kills 12 (including Jean Cabut and Stéphane Charbonnier), injures 11

