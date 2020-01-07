Breaking News
Translate

Today In History: President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial begins and more

On 6:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Today In History

1610: Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa & Ganymede

1714: Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill (built years later)

1941: Chinese Kuomintang forces under orders from Chiang Kai-shek open fire on the surrounded Communist New Fourth Army at Maolin, Anhui Province, killing or capturing 7,000 troops

1953: US President Harry Truman announces American development of the hydrogen bomb

1954: Georgetown-IBM experiment, 1st public demonstration of a machine translation system, is held at IBM’s head office in New York

1999: President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial begins in the US Senate after the House voted to impeach him for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky

1985 Actress-singer Janet Jackson (18) divorces fellow R&B singer James DeBarge (21) only 4 months after getting married

1964: Popular American actor Nicolas Cage was born

READ ALSO: Damning description of how US embassy portrays Nigeria on its website

1955: Marian Anderson becomes the 1st African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera

1935: French Foreign minister Pierre Laval and Benito Mussolini sign the Franco-Italian Agreement

1955: 20-year-old future world heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson scores a 5th-round TKO of Willie Troy in a non-title super middleweight bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden

1959: US recognizes Fidel Castro’s Cuban government

1991: Saddam Hussein prepares his troops for what he says will be a long violent war against the US

1998: Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal blocks 3 shots in a 114-102 win over Milwaukee to bring his career total to 1,002

2013: FIFA Ballon d’Or: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wins award for a record 4th consecutive year; US forward Abby Wambach wins women’s award

2015: Terrorist attack on the offices of satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris kills 12 (including Jean Cabut and Stéphane Charbonnier), injures 11

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!