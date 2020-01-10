Kindly Share This Story:

49 BC Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering “alea iacta est” (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life

1430 Catholic Order of the Golden Fleece founded in Bruges in celebration of the prosperous and wealthy domains of Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy

1475 Stephen III of Moldavia defeats the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vaslui

1776 “Common Sense” Pamphlet by Thomas Paine published, advocating American independence

1839 Tea from India 1st arrives in the United Kingdom

1946 UN General Assembly meets for 1st time in London

1949 Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, George Foreman was born

