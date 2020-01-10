49 BC Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering “alea iacta est” (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life
1430 Catholic Order of the Golden Fleece founded in Bruges in celebration of the prosperous and wealthy domains of Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy
1475 Stephen III of Moldavia defeats the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vaslui
READ ALSO: Walk the Talk on INEC and credible elections in Nigeria, CTA tells Buhari
1776 “Common Sense” Pamphlet by Thomas Paine published, advocating American independence
1839 Tea from India 1st arrives in the United Kingdom
1946 UN General Assembly meets for 1st time in London
1949 Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, George Foreman was born