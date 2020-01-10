Breaking News
Translate

Today In History: UN General Assembly meets for 1st time in London and more

On 10:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

UN General Assembly

49 BC Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering “alea iacta est” (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life

1430 Catholic Order of the Golden Fleece founded in Bruges in celebration of the prosperous and wealthy domains of Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy

1475 Stephen III of Moldavia defeats the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vaslui

READ ALSO: Walk the Talk on INEC and credible elections in Nigeria, CTA tells Buhari

1776 “Common Sense” Pamphlet by Thomas Paine published, advocating American independence

1839 Tea from India 1st arrives in the United Kingdom

1946 UN General Assembly meets for 1st time in London

1949 Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, George Foreman was born

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!