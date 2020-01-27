Today In History: Sharia was established in the predominantly Muslim state of Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

2000: Sharia was established in the predominantly Muslim state of Zamfara.

In Nigeria, Sharia has been instituted as a main body of civil and criminal law in nine Muslim-majority states, and in some parts of three Muslim-plurality states since 1999, when then-Zamfara State governor Ahmad Sani Yerima began the push for the institution of Sharia at the state level of government. (Wikipedia)

1980 Robert Mugabe returns to Rhodesia after 5 years in exile

661 The 4th Caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate, Ali ibn Abu Talib is struck on the head while praying at the Great Mosque of Kufa, Mesopotamia by a poison-coated sword wielded by Ibn Muljam a Kharijite, dies two days later

1984 Michael Jackson is burned during filming for Pepsi commercial

847 Sergius II ends his reign as Catholic Pope

1591 Scottish schoolmaster Dr. John Fian burned for witchcraft at Castle Hill, Edinburgh by order King James VI. Part of the Berwick witch trials.

1820 Russian Antarctic expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev discover the continent of Antarctica

1880 Thomas Edison patents electric incandescent lamp

1897 British troops occupy Bida Gold Coast (Ghana)

1918 “Tarzan of the Apes”, 1st Tarzan film, premieres at Broadway Theater

1924: 1st Winter Olympics: Clas Thunberg of Finland claims 3 gold medals in one day when he wins the 1,500m, 10,000m and all-round speed skating events at the Chamonix Winter Olympics; won 5,000m the day before

1914 A petition is written and submitted by the black and coloured women of the Orange Free State, an independent Boer sovereign republic in southern Africa, against the carrying of passes by women

1948 1st tape recorder sold

1954 Archie Moore beats Joey Maxim in 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world light-heavyweight boxing title at the Orange Bowl, Miami; last of famous trilogy of fights, all won by Moore

1956 “Heartbreak Hotel” single released by Elvis Presley, his first million-selling single

1967 A fire in the Apollo 1 Command Module kills astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger B. Chaffee during a launch rehearsal

1969 14 spies hanged in Baghdad

1969 9 Jews publicly executed in Damascus, Syria

1992 Mike Tyson goes on trial for rape (he is found guilty)

Source: onthisday.com

