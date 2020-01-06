Breaking News
Today In History: Popular comic ‘Mr Bean’ actor, Rowan Atkinson was born and more

Today In History

1649: The English Rump Parliament votes to put Charles I on trial for treason and other “high crimes”

1912: Alfred Wegener, geophysicist and meteorologist, presents his controversial theory of continental drift in a lecture at a the Geological Association (Geologischen Vereinigung) at the Senckenberg-Museum, Frankfurt.

1941: US President Franklin Roosevelt makes his “Four Freedoms” speech (freedom of speech and worship; freedom from want and fear) during his US State of Union address

1987: Astronomers at University of California see 1st sight of birth of a galaxy

1681: 1st recorded boxing match (Duke of Albemarle’s butler vs his butcher)

1942: Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to schedule a flight around the world (“Pacific Clipper”).

1759: US 1st President George Washington marries Martha Dandridge Custis at White House Plantation

1836: Author Harriet Beecher (24) weds educator Calvin Ellis Stowe (33) in Cincinnati, Ohio

1903: Theoretical Physicist Albert Einstein (23) weds Mileva Maric

1955: Popular comic ‘Mr Bean’ actor, Rowan Atkinson was born

1976: Ted Turner purchases Atlanta Braves for reported $12 million

1497: Jews are expelled from Graz in Styria, Austria

1579: The Union of Atrecht is signed

1773: Massachusetts slaves petition legislature for freedom

1838: Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail demonstrate their telegraph machine in New Jersey

1853: Franklin Pierce, the President-elect of the United States at the time, and his family are involved in a train wreck in Massachusetts

1925: Benito Mussolini forms a cabinet composed entirely of Fascists in Italy

1929: Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta to begin her work amongst India’s poorest

1931: Thomas Edison submits his last patent application

1933: Clyde Barrow kills Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Malcolm Davis after walking into a trap set for another criminal

