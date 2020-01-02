Today in History: John II begins his reign as Catholic Pope and more…

Kindly Share This Story:

366: The Alamanni cross the frozen Rhine River in large numbers, invading the Roman Empire

1492: Muhammad XII, the last Emir of Granada, surrenders his city to Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabel I of Castile, ending both the Reconquista and centuries of Muslim rule in the Iberian peninsula

1570: Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s march to Novgorod begins

1905: American anarcho-syndicalist union known as the Industrial Workers of the World forms

1942: World War II: the 28 nations at war with Axis powers pledge to make no separate peace deals

1947: Mahatma Gandhi begins march for peace in East-Bengali

69: Roman Lower Rhine army proclaims its commander, Vitellius, Emperor

533: John II begins his reign as Catholic Pope

1235: Emperor Joseph II orders Jews of Galicia Austria to adopt family names

1776: Austria ends interregation torture

1800: Free African American community of Philadelphia petitions US Congress to abolish the slave trade

