Breaking News
Translate

Today In History: Jet Li’s debut film ‘Shaolin Temple’ released

On 8:56 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Jet Li
Jet Li

1982 Shaolin Temple” martial arts film released, first Hong Kong feature filmed in China, directed by Chang Hsin Yen, starring Jet Li in his debut role

1987 B.B. King donates his 7,000 record collection to the University of Mississippi

1978 Bee Gees’ album “Saturday Night Fever” goes #1 for 24 weeks

1789 1st American novel, WH Brown’s “Power of Sympathy” is published

READ ALSO: Nigeria now at crossroad – Abdulsalami

1793 Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris, following his conviction for high treason

1846 1st edition of Charles Dickens’ newspaper “The Daily News”

1861 Jefferson Davis of Mississippi and 4 other southern senators resign (U.S Civil War)

1899 Opel manufactures its first automobile

1903 Harry Houdini escapes from Halvemaansteeg police station in Amsterdam

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!