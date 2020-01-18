Today In History: First courses begin at University of Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

1948: 1st courses begin at University of Ibadan, Nigeria

There were 104 foundation students who began their courses at Ibadan on 18 January 1948. The formal opening took place on 25 March, 1948.

1896 1st demonstration of an X-ray machine in US (NYC)

1896 British troops occupy Kumasi, West Africa

1896 First college basketball game with 5 players on each side is conducted by the University of Iowa; invites student athletes from University of Chicago for an experimental game; Chicago beats Iowa 15-12

1919 Bentley Motors Limited is founded

1944 The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City hosts a jazz concert for the first time. The performers were Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Artie Shaw, Roy Eldridge and Jack Teagarden.

1951 1st use of lie detector in Netherlands

1969 United Airlines Flight 266 crashes into Santa Monica Bay, killing all 38 people on-board

1993 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in all 50 states of the USA for 1st time

2002 Sierra Leone Civil War finally declared over.

2008 The United Nations announces George Clooney as a UN messenger of peace

