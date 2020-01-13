Today In History: Congress changes US flag to 15 stars & 15 stripes

Kindly Share This Story:

1794 Congress changes US flag to 15 stars & 15 stripes: The Flag Act of 1794 (1 Stat. 341) was signed into law by President George Washington on January 13, 1794. It changed the design of the flag to accommodate the admission into the Union of the states of Vermont and Kentucky. It provided for fifteen stripes as well as fifteen stars. This would be the only official flag of the United States not to have thirteen stripes.

532 Nika riots begin in Constantinople, revolt against Emperor Justinian I, prompted by chariot racing

1785 John Walter publishes 1st issue of “The Times” of London

2000 Microsoft chairman Bill Gates steps aside as chief executive and promotes company president Steve Ballmer to the position

1930: “Mickey Mouse” comic strip 1st appears

1842 Dr. William Brydon, a surgeon in the British Army during the First Anglo-Afghan War, becomes famous for (reputedly) being the sole survivor of an army of 16,500 when he reaches the safety of a garrison in Jalalabad.

1893 British Independent Labour Party forms (Keir Hardie as its leader)

1908 Henri Farman becomes the first person to fly an observed circuit of more than 1km, winning the Grand Prix d’Aviation

1923 Taking advantage of the chaotic condition of Germany, Hitler stages a demonstration of 5000 storm troopers and denounces the ‘November crime’

1938 The Church of England accepts the theory of evolution

1964 John Paul II [Karol Wojtyla] becomes archbishop of Krakow

1980 Togo’s constitution becomes effective

1983 AMA urges ban on boxing, cites Muhammad Ali’s deteriorating condition

1999 Basketball superstar Michael Jordan announces his second retirement just prior to start of lockout-shortened 1998-99 NBA season; returns in 2001 with Washington

