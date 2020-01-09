Today In History: First photograph of a person was taken and more

Kindly Share This Story:

1839: First photograph of a person was taken- In early 1838, Louis Daguerre used his famous daguerreotype process of photography to snap a photo of the Boulevard du Temple in Paris. The streets in the photo appear deserted: this is because the exposure time for the photo was so long that the cars and trams could not be captured.

Thus only the man having his shoes shined and the shoeshiner were motionless enough to be caught. This is thus the first known photograph of a person.

The daguerreotype was the first publicly available process of photography, announced in 1839, and for the following 20 years it was the most commonly used process.

1431: Judges’ investigations for the trial of Joan of Arc begin in Rouen, France, the seat of the English occupation government

1760: Afghans defeat Marathas in battle of Barari Ghat

1839 Daguerreotype photo process announced at French Academy of Science

1909 Ernest Shackleton as part of the British Nimrod Expedition reaches a record farthest South latitude (88°23′ south)

1941 6,000 Jews exterminated in pogrom in Bucharest, Romania

2007 Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone

1982 Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Elizabeth “Kate”; née Middleton was born

1913 Richard Milhous Nixon, 37th President of the United States was born (died 1994)

1570 Tsar Ivan the Terrible kills 1,000-2,000 residents of Novgorod

1788 Connecticut becomes 5th state to ratify the US constitution

1799 British Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger introduces income tax to raise funds for the war against Napoleon

1862 The first petroleum shipment (1,329 barrels) from the U.S. to Europe arrives at Victoria Docks, London, England aboard the Elizabeth Watts

