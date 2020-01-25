Breaking News
Translate

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, others to headline DJ Kaywise’s ‘Joor Concert’

On 5:27 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Davido and Wizkid

It’s another year of excitement as the Nigeria music industry is about to witness another mind-blowing concert tagged ‘Joor Concert’ today, January 25, 2020.

The DJ Kaywise initiative is another means of giving back to his enormous fans that have been supporting his brand over the years.
The Abesan Stadium Egbeda will host the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy, Joeboy Fireboy, Rema, Runtown, Ice Prince, Reminisce, Skiibii, TClassic and DJ Kaywise will be on the wheel of steel ditching out the latest and old tunes.

READ ALSO:New winners emerge in Cussons baby moments competition

As one of the major stakeholders in the most competitive industry, the dynamic  Disc Jockey, Kaywise is  leaving no stone unturned to make sure this year’s edition is a huge success.

However, this year’s edition will mark the 5th  edition of the concert and according to the organizers, major corporate brands have picked up interest as means of reaching out to the youths in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!