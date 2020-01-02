Tiv Traditional rulers condemn Sen. Akume’s verbal attack on Tor Tiv

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it’s sacrilegious and unacceptable

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Tiv Traditional rulers have condemned the alleged verbal attack on the paramount ruler of the Tiv tribe, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume describing it as sacrilegious and unacceptable.

Senator Akume had during a ceremony last weekend allegedly accused the paramount ruler of partisanship describing him as “Tor pati” which meant king of party politics.

Condemning the uncharitable remark against their paramount ruler, the Ter Ikyor and Chairman of Second Class Traditional Rulers in Tiv land, Chief Jam Gbinde, who led other royal fathers in condemnation of the alleged unpleasant comment said such outing was alien to the Tiv culture.

Chief Gbinde, who spoke yesterday in Agbeede, Konshisha Local Government Area at this year’s Mbator Day celebrations said castigating the Tor Tiv in the public amounted to insulting the entire Tiv nation and portraying the people in a bad light.

He said, “as illustrious sons of the Tiv nation, it is only proper for anyone who has grudges with our paramount ruler to go and discuss with him in private. You cannot go to the pages of newspapers to rain insults on him because it portrays us as people without respect for the traditional institution,” Ter Ikyor stated.

Speaking in a similar vein, Tyoor Mbatsen, Chief Daniel Nder Kuhwa, lauded the Tiv Youth Organization for promptly condemning the act and demanding a public apology from the Minister to the Tor Tiv.

The royal fathers threw their weight behind Governor Samuel Ortom on his efforts in providing security in all parts of the state, particularly his recent appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari not to withdraw the ongoing military operation from the state.

The highpoint of the event was the honour conferred on their son and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Terver Akase who assured that his principal would continue to stand up for the truth and defend the course of people of Benue at all times.

Vanguard recalls that the Media Consultant to the Minister, Dr. Mkor Aondona had claimed that “there is no rift between Senator Akume and the Tor Tiv. People are only trying to create such rift where there is not.”

