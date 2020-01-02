Breaking News
Translate

Three mountain lions killed after being found feeding on human remains

On 9:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mountain lions

Three mountain lions found feeding on human remains near a popular Tucson hiking trail have been killed, Arizona authorities said Wednesday.

They were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Dangote enters 2020 with $4.3bn richer

The area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person found Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Trail.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Man competes with sex worker, dies after seventh round

The trail at the base of Mount Lemmon was reopened on Wednesday, ahead of a planned Jan. 14 re-opening, after authorities decided there was no danger.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!