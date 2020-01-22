Those in favour of Amotekun has vaguest notion ―Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu after a long call for reaction on the Federal Government’s proclamation of Amotekun as being illegal, has said that most people in favour of the South West Security Outfit have the vaguest notion about it.

Tinubu who was calling for a dialogue between the South-West Governors and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami said in a press statement that the foundation of the country had not been put at risk with the South-west regional security outfit launched by the governors of the zone in a bit to confront the insecurity in their states.

“This is not the first. Nor will it be the last. We must devote our energies more toward solving problems rather than amplifying them.”

Also attacking the people with the conviction that the Federal Government was trying to suppress the South West, Tinubu stated; “[they] have also lost their compass”.

“Those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass. Those who occupy these two extremes have sunken into the dark recesses of fear and political paranoia that can undo a nation if such sentiments are allowed to gestate”.

“Question those in favour of Amotekun. Most have but the vaguest notion about it. They know few details yet vigorously attribute to its opponents the most negative intentions,”

“Ask those who oppose Amotekun. They are equally ignorant of its provisions. They oppose the initiative not on its merits but merely because it was proposed by their political opponents or because they don’t see an avenue for personal gain from it,” Tinubu noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

