There’ll be massive fight against corruption this year —EFCC

Moves to extradite 8 high profile looters for prosecution

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday said there would be massive fight against corruption in Nigeria this year, disclosing that the commission planned to extradite 18 identified high profile looters taking refuge outside Nigeria to face trial.

The Acting Chairman of EFFC, Mr Ibrahim Magu who disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a chat with newsmen, said ’The fight against corruption has just started, it is being renewed this year. It is going to be serious henceforth”.

The EFCC Acting Chairman who was in Ilorin to assess facilities at the Ilorin Zonal office of the EFCC, said: ”We will extradite all looters hiding anywhere in the world. I think there are about 18 of them; I mean high profile looters.”

Magu assured that no high profile individual involved in corruption would be shielded from prosecution, saying “all of them would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded. There is going to be massive fight against corruption this year. Part of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda on his visit to London is to seek support of international bodies in the extradition of looters hiding in foreign countries. I am going round the zonal offices to make sure everything is under control for effective performance and I always get in touch on daily basis.”

Magu said that there would be a massive protests against corruption on February 14, in collaboration with NYSC youth corps members across the federation.

He informed that he was unperturbed about his status as an Acting Chairman that he was working even as he described the development as an act of God.

According to him, ”I feel good as an acting chairman. I am performing so I am not worried.”

On whether his better off as a Chairman than an Acting Chairman, he said: ‘’I don’t know. God appoints and God disappoint; when God says you will be there, whether you are confirmed or not it does not matter.”

The EFCC chairman also said that the commission was not resting on its oars in its fight against corruption, noting that ‘’we are moving, we are not the only anti corruption outfit, we are also involved, so we are in it together. There is no way EFCC alone can fight corruption, so we rely so much on you the media to sensitize the people. Because some people don’t even believe corruption is wrong.”

He also clarified that the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC was not established to witch hunt the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, stressing that ”It is not fair to say that EFCC was established in Kwara because of Dr Bukola Saraki .Kwara is one of the oldest state so it deserves the headquarters of EFCC. It should be protested why EFCC was not brought here in Kwara all these while. Not because of an individual, far from it.”

He, however, sought the cooperation of the Nigerian media to enable the agency succeed in its efforts at making Nigeria corruption free, adding that “We need the cooperation of the media in making Nigeria corruption free. EFCC cannot do it alone.”

