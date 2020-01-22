Kindly Share This Story:

…AS 1,792 students gain admission

The management of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), has finally reeled out reasons the institute is progressing.

Conducive learning environment and partnering with several institutions to share ideas, provide platform for students and staff exchange for mutual benefit are key to the institutions progress.

Disclosing this during PTI’s 2019/2020 matriculation session, the Vice Principal, Dr. Henry A. Adimula, boasted that graduates of PTI occupy spaces in all the oil companies in Nigeria.

He admonished 1,792 successful students to be creative, innovative, resourceful, focused and hard working to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Advising them to be good students, Dr Adimula, listed five crimes that will attract heavy punishment if committed.

He said, examination misconduct, certificate forgery, stealing, physical and sexual assault, and cultism, drug peddling and smoking of Indian hemp on campus would attract concomitant sanction.

Adimula said the institute would not hesitate when it becomes necessary to expel any student that commits any of the above crimes.

His words, “If you have to forget everything I said, please do not forget these five, because nobody will speak on your behalf or change the rules and regulations in the handbook. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Since you are being developed for the oil and gas sector, you are expected to maintain high level of discipline. This is one of the hallmarks of the oil industry.”

