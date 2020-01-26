The Wonders of Christ’s Unstoppable Power to Save (4)

Kindly Share This Story:

By William Kumuyi

All these should excite you about having a relationship with Jesus because it is a win-win venture. This should be reason enough to take it quite seriously.

Perhaps you are over there masticating the thought that your goodly nature is enough and could strike a deal with God. But the fact is your goodness would hinder you because no sinner can be too good enough for God to the extent of not needing saving from the Saviour Jesus Christ.

Better still, yours might be that because you are handsome and or very beautiful and since people trip over themselves at the very instant they set their gaze on you you have come to the conclusion that you are self-sufficient. And or it may be that because you now have a little of those paper money they call legal tender your head is beginning to spin into the abyss of pride. But byou forget so easily that riches certainly do not stay but make wings for themselves and very soon would fly away as eagles do toward the sky.

Do not let anything God has given you come between you and the Giver. Rather top up and bring yourself to the height God has preplanned for you because what ever you may possess you cannot have enough until you connect to Jesus. This is because with Jesus there is something higher, better, bigger and greater.

Today is your lucky break and as you connect with Jesus He will propel you to succeed even beyond your wildest dreams.

Matthew 19:26 “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

But wait a minute. What is that thing that is hindering you today? Is it fear of man or your friends are the ones keeping you back from having an encounter with the Saviour? Or do you have a covenant with the occultic people and as a result of that agreement you are being barred from coming to Jesus? Forget about that: it should not trouble you because all those covenants with evil power cannot save you when danger comes knocking at your door. That is why you would need Jesus because when all else fails and when it matters most He will come and save the day.

Do you belong to an association and it is doing all it could to stop you. Well, the truth be told. You have a problem that needs solving and they cannot solve it for you and that is where the Redeemer comes into play. You cannot afford to remain under the shackles and control of these people who are constantly feeding you with fear to the detriment of your freedom and soul.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Do not neglect this offer of salvation for your soul. The Saviour is making this clarion call so that you would be saved. He wants to forgive you even though you do not merit or deserve it and if it was to be obtained in monetary value, you would have been the least of persons to afford it.

Acts 8:20 “But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.”

Though you can buy a plane ticket to American, but you cannot buy your way into heaven. You may even possess the resources to buy an entire country, and any other thing you may want in life, but the resources on earth cannot purchase the goodness and the grace of God. This is because eternal life is a whole new ball game and since the Almighty had weighed the worth of it He decided that it was best to make it freely accessible to all, which was purchased through the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

Mark 2:5 “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee.”

As Jesus forgave the paralyzed man when He saw the faith of the four selfless volunteers by their action, in like manner, would your condemnation for sin be removed, if you too would express your belief in God through your action.

That is why the cliché which says that action speaks louder than words holds true. Because it is your decisive action that will determine your destiny when you resolve to put action to your faith desire.

If you have made up your mind to change and repent from the evil lifestyle, then it is your actionable attitude that would prove it. This will begin to manifest when you say good-bye to your immoral partners who cannot do without such abominable habits. We will begin to see the real you when you turn down bribe offers in the secret and in the open. We will know that you have changed when you restore that lady back to the rightful man. When you turn away from the substance in that bottle which lures you into alcoholism, substance abuse and drunkenness, then would we be confident enough to believe you.

Isaiah 55:7 “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.”

Forgiveness is still available to all those who want the Lord to pardon them for their sins. Sin brings guilt and guilt is taken away when sin is forgiven, and sin brings suffering and suffering is taken away when sin is forgiven. Sin accommodates oppression and depression and oppression together with depression are lifted when sin is forgiven. Sin also brings eternal damnation in hell fire and eternal punishment in hell can only be taken away from you when the problem of sin is solved in your life.

And who else but Jesus has the final solution to the problem of sin. He has the power to forgive sin because God Almighty has given Him that authority.

Mark 2:10 “But that ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins, (he saith to the sick of the palsy,)”

And any one Jesus forgives, God also forgives because the Father and the Son are always in agreement. Because you are there and ready to receive Jesus, all your sins will be wiped away. Somebody say, Amen! Amen!

He will also take away the guilt and condemnation of sin. He will as well take away the punishment that should have come upon you which sin attracted into your life. Today things would no longer be the same again in your life.

However, if you remain adamant and spurn the offer of the salvation of God for your life and resolve to bear the consequences of your sins, then God would leave you to rot alone. But if Jesus leaves you all alone to suffer for your sin, then that would be terrible! That is why the grace of God is flowing right now and you will receive yours in Jesus name!

Take out those barriers away and turn to the Lord Jesus for your complete and total cleansing from sin.

Proverbs 28:13 “He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.”

Today mercy is available. What are you still waiting for? Begin to ask for mercy and forgiveness for your sins and God will abundantly pardon.

Confess your sins and promise never to return to them again. Ask Jesus to comely into your life as Saviour.

