The Wonders of Christ’s Unstoppable Power to Save (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By William Kumuyi

Mark 2:5 “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee.”

It does not matter the tight spot or the present state of condition you may find yourself. This is borne out of the fact that where there is a will there is a way and the moment you come to Jesus everything will be alright.

This is exemplified in the life of the paralyzed man who had no hope nor persons to recover him from his sorry state until something dramatic occurred because Jesus came to town.

Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.”

The same Jesus that attracted scores and thousands of spectators, due to the manifestation of the power of God upon His life, still does awesome wonders beyond comprehension today. All you would need is to tap into His blessedness and that can only occur you welcome Him into your life as your sin taker, then He would become your chain breaker.

Mark 2:2-5 “And straightway many were gathered together, insomuch that there was no room to receive them, no, not so much as about the door: and he preached the word unto them. And they come unto him, bringing one sick of the palsy, which was borne of four. And when they could not come nigh unto him for the press, they uncovered the roof where he was: and when they had broken it up, they let down the bed wherein the sick of the palsy lay. When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee.”

These people that came to Jesus bringing the paralyzed man had previously tried all the solutions best known to them, which could be scientific and traditional, and might have travelled far and wide in search of solution, but without any breakthrough. Not until they met the final solution (Jesus) were they relieved of the heavy burden on their shoulders.

May be you have tried everything you could test run on that problem and or situation of yours without any hope, and you have gone to all places you could travel to seeking for solution without avail; yet I want to sincerely welcome you for coming to the right place because it is the final place of the solution you have been yearning for all these while.

Jesus, indeed, is the answer the world needs today and that includes you.

When you get to Jesus there is no need for an alternative means of answer for the problem. In fact, there is no solution readily available that can best serve your purpose than Jesus. You do not need any other power, any other source and or any other place for the solution

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

Jesus is the perfect response to the problem of sin, sorrow, suffering, and Satan. He is the answer you would need and you can have Him today.

You may be in a completely helpless scenario like the impotent paralytic fellow craving for a heart warming breaking news for Jesus to arrive in town. Well, He just met your wish and He is in the neighbourhood propping up people from their dying state of despondency. But my advice to you is that do not let the barrier of what would my family and friends, colleagues and co-religionists think of me when they hear that I want to enlist for Jesus?

Wait a minute. Who would lose the most? Is it the person with the problem that needs solving or the person with the answer to the problem or the people who are blinded from the truth of their own problems, and are bent on dissuading someone who has already seen a solution for his problems?

Your guess is as good as mine. Your challenge is simple and the solution straightforward and that is to come to Jesus Christ the Saviour for your redemption and restoration.

Do not let the barrier of sin and the evil of the past like a haunting ghost stop you because God wants to forgive you as well as take away the guilt and condemnation of sin from your heart. But if you decide to allow unnecessary shame to hinder you from the fortune God has for you, then you would be blighted for light and eternity! Did you hear me? Do not let any thing and any one becloud your decision to follow Jesus because He alone has the answer for your life.

The moment you come to Christ your mountainous problems will be taken away and your tears will be wiped away. Also, He will set you free, change your life and everything that was negative in your life will become positive and your life will become totally different.

All these should excite you about having a relationship with Jesus because it is a win-win venture. This should be reason enough to take it quite seriously.

Perhaps you are over there masticating the thought that your goodly nature is enough and could strike a deal with God. But the fact is your goodness would hinder you because no sinner can be too good enough for God to the extent of not needing saving from the Saviour Jesus Christ.

Better still, yours might be that because you are handsome and or very beautiful and since people trip over themselves at the very instant they set their gaze on you you have come to the conclusion that you are self-sufficient. And or it may be that because you now have a little of those paper money they call legal tender your head is beginning to spin into the abyss of pride. But byou forget so easily that riches certainly do not stay but make wings for themselves and very soon would fly away as eagles do toward the sky.

Do not let anything God has given you come between you and the Giver. Rather top up and bring yourself to the height God has preplanned for you because what ever you may possess you cannot have enough until you connect to Jesus. This is because with Jesus there is something higher, better, bigger and greater.

Today is your lucky break and as you connect with Jesus He will propel you to succeed even beyond your wildest dreams.

Matthew 19:26 “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

But wait a minute. What is that thing that is hindering you today? Is it fear of man or your friends are the ones keeping you back from having an encounter with the Saviour? Or do you have a covenant with the occultic people and as a result of that agreement you are being barred from coming to Jesus? Forget about that: it should not trouble you because all those covenants with evil power cannot save you when danger comes knocking at your door. That is why you would need Jesus because when all else fails and when it matters most He will come and save the day.

Do you belong to an association and it is doing all it could to stop you. Well, the truth be told. You have a problem that needs solving and they cannot solve it for you and that is where the Redeemer comes into play. You cannot afford to remain under the shackles and control of these people who are constantly feeding you with fear to the detriment of your freedom and soul.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Do not neglect this offer of salvation for your soul. The Saviour is making this clarion call so that you would be saved. He wants to forgive you even though you do not merit or deserve it and if it was to be obtained in monetary value, you would have been the least of persons to afford it.

Acts 8:20 “But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.”

Though you can buy a plane ticket to American, but you cannot buy your way into heaven. You may even possess the resources to buy an entire country, and any other thing you may want in life, but the resources on earth cannot purchase the goodness and the grace of God. This is because eternal life is a whole new ball game and since the Almighty had weighed the worth of it He decided that it was best to make it freely accessible to all, which was purchased through the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

Mark 2:5 “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee.”

As Jesus forgave the paralyzed man when He saw the faith of the four selfless volunteers by their action, in like manner, would your condemnation for sin be removed, if you too would express your belief in God through your action.

That is why the cliché which says that action speaks louder than words holds true. Because it is your decisive action that will determine your destiny when you resolve to put action to your faith desire.

If you have made up your mind to change and repent from the evil lifestyle, then it is your actionable attitude that would prove it. This will begin to manifest when you say good-bye to your immoral partners who cannot do without such abominable habits. We will begin to see the real you when you turn down bribe offers in the secret and in the open. We will know that you have changed when you restore that lady back to the rightful man. When you turn away from the substance in that bottle which lures you into alcoholism, substance abuse and drunkenness, then would we be confident enough to believe you.

Isaiah 55:7 “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.”

Forgiveness is still available to all those who want the Lord to pardon them for their sins. Sin brings guilt and guilt is taken away when sin is forgiven, and sin brings suffering and suffering is taken away when sin is forgiven. Sin accommodates oppression and depression and oppression together with depression are lifted when sin is forgiven. Sin also brings eternal damnation in hell fire and eternal punishment in hell can only be taken away from you when the problem of sin is solved in your life.

And who else but Jesus has the final solution to the problem of sin. He has the power to forgive sin because God Almighty has given Him that authority.

Mark 2:10 “But that ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins, (he saith to the sick of the palsy,)”

And any one Jesus forgives, God also forgives because the Father and the Son are always in agreement. Because you are there and ready to receive Jesus, all your sins will be wiped away. Somebody say, Amen! Amen!

He will also take away the guilt and condemnation of sin. He will as well take away the punishment that should have come upon you which sin attracted into your life. Today things would no longer be the same again in your life.

However, if you remain adamant and spurn the offer of the salvation of God for your life and resolve to bear the consequences of your sins, then God would leave you to rot alone. But if Jesus leaves you all alone to suffer for your sin, then that would be terrible! That is why the grace of God is flowing right now and you will receive yours in Jesus name!

Take out those barriers away and turn to the Lord Jesus for your complete and total cleansing from sin.

Proverbs 28:13 “He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.”

Today mercy is available. What are you still waiting for? Begin to ask for mercy and forgiveness for your sins and God will abundantly pardon.

Confess your sins and promise never to return to them again. Ask Jesus to comely into your life as Saviour.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: