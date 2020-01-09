The “THUNDER KAT” Of The Morning Rush Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

When you start your day tuned to the MorningRushIB, which comes on every weekday from 6 to 11 am, on the Beat 97.9FM Ibadan, you will most likely be captivated (and maybe amused) by the witty, cheerful and energetic voice and personality of the talented Josephine ‘Jojo’ Amiegbe.

Jojo was born and brought up in Lagos State. Her love for radio and the media started at a very young age. Her passion stemmed from listening to VOA and BBC every morning while growing up.

She studied Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Benin.

In 2012 she got her first radio job on Raypower FM Benin hosting diverse radio shows like “Sunny Side Up, Power Express, Power Play, and Friday Night Grand Slam”.

She worked briefly between 2013/2014 through part-time as a presenter on Lockdown Entertainment’s Music Mix TV show in Benin City.

Eventually, she was able to return to radio in 2015 when she landed a job with MegaLectrics Limited operators of Beat FM, Classic FM, Lagos Talks FM, and Naija FM, with HQ in Lagos but branches in Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and London.

She presently co-hosts the Morning Rush a prime time show that runs from 6 am – 11 am weekdays at The Beat 97.9 FM Ibadan.

Josephine has been pretty active outside of the studio too.

She has also been part of many activities in Oyo State. In 2016 she was part of the organizers of TedxMokola. She is also part of the team that organizes the Beat/Naija NYSC Camp concert that takes place regularly at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin. In 2019, she was the content strategist and also panel moderator at the 2019 Ibadan Social Media Festival.

Josephine loves to write and her work as a contributive writer has been featured in the Dining Out section of Ibadan City Info magazine.

She also has several articles published in some online blogs and currently contributes to Opera News Hub as a Health & Fitness writer.

Jojo was nominated in 2017 for Radio Personality of the Year (female) at the Elegant Lady Of The Year (ELOY) Awards and is recognized among the top 20 female On Air Personalities of 2019 by RadioCast.NG.

Jojo’s love for music led her into curating several personal weekly playlists namely (Cardio Crush, Freshers & Blacklist) on Apple Music.

To anyone who might wonder how she stays so upbeat and ‘happy’ every time she turns on the mic, her answer is simple, ‘there are already too many things that are wrong with the world, but every day She choses to focus on the good, on the blessings She has received in her life and the fact She is even alive and stay grateful’.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: