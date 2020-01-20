The 22 records Liverpool can at least equal this season

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool took another stride towards the Premier League title by beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are now 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand on the reigning champions.

16 Conclusions alluded to just a couple of the records Liverpool are on course to at least equal this season. Here is a more comprehensive list.

Points

Most points in a season

Record: 100

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

What Liverpool are on: 64

What Liverpool require: 37 points from 16 games, so 11 wins, four draws and one defeat at worst.

Most points over 38 consecutive games

Record: 104

Currently held by: Liverpool (January 2019-January 2020)

What Liverpool are on: 104

What Liverpool require: Wins in their next two games against Wolves and West Ham.

Biggest title-winning margin

Record: 19 points

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

What Liverpool are on: 16 points with a game in hand

What Liverpool require: To just carry on, really.

Earliest title win by date

Record: April 14

Currently held by: Manchester United (2000/01)

Liverpool’s earliest possible title win: February 29, depending on other results. Liverpool will win the title regardless if they win every game from now until April 11, when they host Aston Villa.

Earliest title win by games remaining

Record: Five games left.

Currently held by: Manchester United (2000/01) and Manchester City (2017/18)

Liverpool’s earliest possible title win: With ten games left.

Wins

Most consecutive wins

Record: 18

Currently held by: Manchester City (August-December 2017)

What Liverpool are on: 13

What Liverpool require: Wins against Wolves, West Ham, Southampton, Norwich, West Ham and Watford.

Most consecutive home wins

Record: 20

Currently held by: Manchester City (March 2011-March 2012)

What Liverpool are on: 19

What Liverpool require: Wins against Southampton and West Ham at Anfield.

Most wins in a season

Record: 32

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19)

What Liverpool are on: 21

What Liverpool require: 12 wins or more from their last 16 games.

Most home wins in a season

Record: 18

Currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Manchester City (2011/12 and 2018/19)

What Liverpool are on: 12

What Liverpool require: Wins against Southampton, West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley and Chelsea at Anfield.

Most away wins in a season

Record: 16

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

What Liverpool are on: Nine

What Liverpool require: At least eight wins from nine games against Wolves, West Ham, Norwich, Watford, Everton, Manchester City, Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Beating every team at least once in a season and winning the league

Record currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2011/12), Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19)

What Liverpool require: To beat West Ham on January 29 or February 24 and win the league.

Defeats

Fewest defeats in a season

Record: Zero

Currently held by: Arsenal (2003/04)

What Liverpool are on: Zero

What Liverpool require: No defeats from their next 16 games.

Fewest home defeats in a season

Record: Zero

Currently held by: 16 teams

What Liverpool are on: Zero

What Liverpool require: No defeats from their next seven home games.

Fewest away defeats in a season

Record: Zero

Currently held by: Arsenal (2001/02 and 2003/04)

What Liverpool are on: Zero

What Liverpool require: No defeats from their next nine away games.

Most consecutive games undefeated

Record: 49

Currently held by: Arsenal (May 2003-October 2004)

What Liverpool are on: 39

What Liverpool require: To avoid defeat against Wolves, West Ham, Southampton, Norwich, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Everton, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Most consecutive away games undefeated

Record: 27

Currently held by: Arsenal (April 2003-September 2004

What Liverpool are on: 18

What Liverpool require: To avoid defeat in their final nine away games, then their first away game of next season.

Draws

Fewest draws in a season

Record: Two

Currently held by: Manchester City and Tottenham (both 2018/19)

What Liverpool are on: One

What Liverpool require: No draws from their next 16 games.

Goals

Fewest goals conceded in a season

Record: 15

Currently held by: Chelsea (2004/05)

What Liverpool are on: 14

What Liverpool require: Loads of clean sheets.

Fewest away goals conceded in a season

Record: Nine

Currently held by: Chelsea (2004/05)

What Liverpool are on: Five

What Liverpool require: To concede no more than four goals in their last nine away games.

Best goal difference in a season

Record: +79

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

What Liverpool are on: +38

What Liverpool require: A decent swing.

Most games scored in

Record: 38

Currently held by: Arsenal (2001/02)

What Liverpool are on: 22

What Liverpool require: At least one goal in each of their next 16 games.

Most consecutive clean sheets

Record: 14

Currently held by: Manchester United (November 2008-February 2009)

What Liverpool are on: Seven

What Liverpool require: Clean sheets against Wolves, West Ham, Southampton, Norwich, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Everton.

