TESCOM boss lauds school management for adequate contact period with students

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

IN continuation of the monitoring exercise by the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission team, TESCOM, the management and staff of Ansaru-Deen High School, AUD, Ikere-Ekiti have been applauded for maintaining adequate contact period with students.

The Chairman, Ekiti TESCOM, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, who was represented by a Commissioner in the commission, Hon. Irewolede Victor, gave the commendation in Ikere Ekiti. Abegunde who said he was highly impressed with the clean and attractive environment of the school and the conduct of the staff, appreciated the staff for their cooperation and total support towards restoring the lost glory of the education sector.

The Chairman urged the staff to be more committed to their work and shun truancy in the new year.

Other schools visited by the monitoring team included Amoye Grammar School, Eleyo High School , Irepodun High School, African Church Comprehensive High School, all in Ikere-Ekiti amongst others.

Hon. Abegunde assured them that the Fayemi-led government had made necessary arrangements to put smiles on the faces of the teachers.

Responding, the Principal of African Church Comprehensive High School, Mrs Margaret Adebayo, commended the present government for the various efforts at restoring the glory of education in the state and other incentives put in place to motivate teachers and other staff to boost their morale to work more diligently.

Similarly, the TESCOM boss has commended the management and staff of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti, for their diligence, coordination and attitude to work in the new year.

Abegunde gave this commendation while taking the roll call of members of staff during the first monitoring exercise of the year which coincided with the resumption of students for the second term of the academic session.

Responding, the Principal of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti, Mr. Felix Fagbuaro, appreciated TESCOM management for the visit, stating that he could vouch for all the workers.

Fagbuaro who requested for the appointment of some cooks for the school, promised better performance this year, while pledging the unalloyed support of the entire staff of the college to Ekiti State Government.

The Principal, Ifaki Grammar School, Mr. Oluremi Omodara, who equally recorded a good attendance of staff, was also commended and advised that the era of “report when able” for teachers was over with the new era of regular payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments.

